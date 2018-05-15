Meghan's half-sister says their dad stressed by press pack

The streaming service has more than a dozen offerings related to the British royal family that you can use to binge your way to Saturday morning.

The Crown was named best drama series at the 2017 Golden Globes. (Source: Netflix)

What to watch until the royal wedding: The Netflix royal watch list

Kings, princes, emperors and even princesses have broken with what is seen as royal tradition in order to marry so-called “commoners.”

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

The couple invited more than 1,200 members of the public for their post-wedding carriage procession.

The couple invited more than 1,200 members of the public for their post-wedding carriage procession. (Source: CNN)

The upcoming marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is big news, but plenty of nations besides the United Kingdom have had royal weddings in recent decades.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, left, and Queen Jetsun Pema kiss in front of the crowd at the main stadium as part of their wedding celebrations in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2011. (Source: (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer)

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The half-sister of Meghan Markle says their father has been put in a "dangerous situation" because of pressure from the press.

Samantha Markle told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday that Thomas Markle panicked while driving on the highway because he was being followed by numerous press cars.

There are doubts about whether Thomas Markle plans to attend Saturday's royal wedding. He had been expected to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle before she marries Prince Harry but reportedly told the celebrity website TMZ he is not planning to come to the event.

Samantha Markle says her father has recently suffered a heart attack. She said he has been under an "unbelievable" amount of stress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Thomas Markle.

