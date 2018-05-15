Meghan's half-sister says their dad stressed by press pack - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Meghan's half-sister says their dad stressed by press pack

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The half-sister of Meghan Markle says their father has been put in a "dangerous situation" because of pressure from the press.

Samantha Markle told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday that Thomas Markle panicked while driving on the highway because he was being followed by numerous press cars.

There are doubts about whether Thomas Markle plans to attend Saturday's royal wedding. He had been expected to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle before she marries Prince Harry but reportedly told the celebrity website TMZ he is not planning to come to the event.

Samantha Markle says her father has recently suffered a heart attack. She said he has been under an "unbelievable" amount of stress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Thomas Markle.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

