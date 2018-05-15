Ohio House GOP to pick new speaker Tuesday after last leader quit amid FBI probe

The boy’s father is believed to have been under the influence of methamphetamine when he set the 1-year-old down and walked away.Full Story >
A former UNCW student who is now a teacher in Stokes County, posted a picture of his paycheck last week to bring awareness to creating fair teacher pay in North Carolina.Full Story >
Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and...Full Story >
With upwards of 600,000 frozen embryos available, the couple wants others to know about this option for adoption.Full Story >
All lanes are closed on Interstate 95 north in Richmond near Chamberlayne Avenue due to police activity, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.Full Story >
