Ohio House GOP to pick new speaker Tuesday after last leader quit amid FBI probe

Republicans in the Ohio House are expected to vote Tuesday on a new House speaker after the previous leader resigned amid an FBI inquiry surrounding his activities.

Cliff Rosenberger left the Legislature under political pressure back on April 10. His resignation took effect May 1.

The 37-year-old Republican from Clarksville released a statement at that time that his actions as speaker were "ethical and lawful" and he hired an attorney as a precaution.

Republican lawmakers in the House will vote Tuesday on their pick for a speaker for the rest of the year.

The full, GOP-dominated House is then expected to vote on it Wednesday.

Rep. Ryan Smith, of Bidwell, and state Rep. Larry Householder, a former House speaker from Glenford, have been vying to line up support for the next speakership, but other names also could be in the mix.

