GOP Gov. Kasich to share Ohio plan to help legal immigrants - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Kasich to share Ohio plan to help legal immigrants

Gov. John Kasich (Associated Press/file) Gov. John Kasich (Associated Press/file)
COLUMBUS, OH (AP) -

 Gov. John Kasich is expected Tuesday to announce an initiative aimed at helping legal immigrants successfully integrate in the state.

The Republican has taken a conciliatory approach to immigrant issues in the past.

He has joined a bipartisan group of governors calling for the preservation of a program that protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as young children from deportation.

Kasich has called on those immigrants, known as Dreamers, to come to Ohio.

The grandson of Czech and Croatian immigrants, Kasich also has said he wouldn't be in the U.S. if it weren't for immigration.

