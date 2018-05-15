4 people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide incident in Green Twp

Four people were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a carbon monoxide incident in Green Township Tuesday morning, a Hamilton County dispatcher said.

All were four were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, she said.

Medics were called to a home on Forestview Lane about 7:30 a.m.

They responded to a report of carbon monoxide poisoning. They told investigators they had the home's HVAC worked on Monday.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this story throughout the morning.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.