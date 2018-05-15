4 people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide incident in Green Twp

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.Full Story >
Israeli forces killed 58 Palestinians, most by gunfire, and injured more than 2,700 during mass protests along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new American Embassy in contested Jerusalem.Full Story >
Supreme Court's decision striking down a federal law over sports betting could signal trouble for the Trump administration in its legal fight against so-called sanctuary states and cities.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian and a Metro bus.Full Story >
