4 people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide incident in Green Twp

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
GREEN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Four people were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a carbon monoxide incident in Green Township Tuesday morning, a Hamilton County dispatcher said.

All were four were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, she said.

Medics were called to a home on Forestview Lane about 7:30 a.m.

They responded to a report of carbon monoxide poisoning. They told investigators they had the home's HVAC worked on Monday.

