7-year-old in Tulsa found after mother allegedly stabs sister - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

7-year-old in Tulsa found after mother allegedly stabs sister

Police are looking for Taheerah Ahmad and her daughter, and have issued an Amber alert. (Source: Tulsa PD/Facebook) Police are looking for Taheerah Ahmad and her daughter, and have issued an Amber alert. (Source: Tulsa PD/Facebook)
This missing 7-year-old is believed to be in serious danger. (Source: Tulsa PD/Facebook) This missing 7-year-old is believed to be in serious danger. (Source: Tulsa PD/Facebook)

TULSA, OK (KTUL/CNN) - A 7-year-old for whom an Amber alert was issued late Monday evening has been found, Tulsa police say.

Police were looking for Taheerah Ahmad and her 7-year-old daughter, and they issued the Amber alert because they believed the daughter was in danger.

Police believe the mother of three stabbed another one of her daughters, 11-year-old Hafsa Hayle, several times on Monday night.

She then left with the girl's younger sister.

Hayle is in critical condition, the police department said. 

Tulsa Police said they found the woman in her car near downtown Tulsa.

"She has been taken into custody and the 7-year-old is with us," the Tulsa Police Department posted on Facebook. "Thanks to everyone who shared the post, helping us find this person."

A third child, a 9-year-old girl, was also in the home when it happened.

The girl ran to a neighbor's house to call for help and told police the grisly story of what happened.

"The 9-year-old sibling of the 11-year-old stated that, earlier in the evening, that the mother had duct-taped their hands, put socks in their mouths and then began stabbing the 11-year-old," Tulsa Police officer Jeannie McKenzie said.

Copyright 2018 KTUL via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.

