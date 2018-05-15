Amber alert: Mom allegedly stabbed 11-year-old, fled with 7-year - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Amber alert: Mom allegedly stabbed 11-year-old, fled with 7-year-old

Police are looking for Taheerah Ahmad and her 7-year-old daughter, and have issued an Amber alert. (Source: Tulsa PD/Facebook) Police are looking for Taheerah Ahmad and her 7-year-old daughter, and have issued an Amber alert. (Source: Tulsa PD/Facebook)
This missing 7-year-old is believed to be in serious danger. (Source: Tulsa PD/Facebook) This missing 7-year-old is believed to be in serious danger. (Source: Tulsa PD/Facebook)

TULSA, OK (KTUL/CNN) - Police are looking for Taheerah Ahmad and her 7-year-old daughter, and have issued an Amber alert because the younger daughter is believed to be in serious danger.

They believe the mother of three stabbed another one of her daughters, 11-year-old Hafsa Hayle, before fleeing with the girl's younger sister on Monday night.

The 11-year-old girl is in critical condition.

Tulsa Police said the woman is driving a 2005 Black Lexus RX300.

A third child, a 9-year-old girl, was also in the home when it happened.

The 9-year-old girl ran to a neighbor's house to call for help and told police the grisly story of what happened.

"The 9-year-old sibling of the 11-year-old stated that, earlier in the evening, that the mother had duct-taped their hands, put socks in their mouths and then began stabbing the 11-year-old," Tulsa Police officer Jeannie McKenzie said.

Copyright 2018 KTUL via CNN. All rights reserved.

