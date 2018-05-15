Amber alert: Mom allegedly stabbed 11-year-old, fled with 7-year-old

A 9-year-old girl ran to a neighbor's house to call for help and told police the grisly story of what happened.Full Story >
David Dixon chased the 16-year-old through two parking lots before allegedly running him over in a driveway.Full Story >
Supreme Court's decision striking down a federal law over sports betting could signal trouble for the Trump administration in its legal fight against so-called sanctuary states and cities.Full Story >
Israeli forces killed 58 Palestinians, most by gunfire, and injured more than 2,700 during mass protests along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new American Embassy in contested Jerusalem.Full Story >
The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.Full Story >
