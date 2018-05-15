Police: 'Serious' accident involving TANK bus and pedestrian

Cincinnati police are on the scene of an accident with serious injuries in downtown Cincinnati involving a pedestrian and a Tank bus (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati police are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian and a TANK bus.

It happened near East Fourth and Walnut Streets where a female was struck by the bus, police say her injuries are "serious."

Traffic delays are expected in the area for several hours, police say. They're asking drivers to consider alternate routes.

Police originally thought the accident involved a Metro bus but later clarified that it was a TANK bus

