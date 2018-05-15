Police: 'Serious' accident involving TANK bus and pedestrian

Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and...Full Story >
The boy's father is believed to have been under the influence of methamphetamine when he set the 1-year-old down and walked away.
A 9-year-old girl ran to a neighbor's house to call for help and told police the grisly story of what happened.
With upwards of 600,000 frozen embryos available, the couple wants others to know about this option for adoption.
