Richard Green named editor of Courier Journal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Veteran journalist Richard A. Green has been named editor of Courier Journal and Midwest regional editor for the USA Today Network.

The Courier Journal reports Green will begin his new role on May 30 and will work with the Louisville newspaper's executive editor, Joel Christopher, to shape local coverage. Green says he wants to elevate stories that will make a difference across the state, with a focus on public service journalism.

Green will also supervise newsrooms in Indiana, Iowa and Missouri, including the Indianapolis Star and Des Moines Register.

He currently serves as executive editor and vice present of content for the North Jersey Media Group in New Jersey.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

