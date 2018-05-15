Pilot hurt in plane crash at Butler County Regional Airport - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Pilot hurt in plane crash at Butler County Regional Airport

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
FOX19 NOW/file FOX19 NOW/file
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Crews are on scene of a plane crash reported at the Butler County Regional Airport in Fairfield Township, sheriff's officials said.

An elderly man was in the plane alone attempting to take off when it crashed to the side of the runway about 9:45 a.m., sheriff's officials said. 

He is being removed by medics and is conscious and breathing, she said.

The airport is located on Bobmeyer Road.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

