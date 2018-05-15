Pilot hurt in plane crash at Butler County Regional Airport

Crews are on scene of a plane crash reported at the Butler County Regional Airport in Fairfield Township, sheriff's officials said.

An elderly man was in the plane alone attempting to take off when it crashed to the side of the runway about 9:45 a.m., sheriff's officials said.

He is being removed by medics and is conscious and breathing, she said.

The airport is located on Bobmeyer Road.

