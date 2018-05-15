Pilot hurt in plane crash at Butler County Regional Airport

Supreme Court's decision striking down a federal law over sports betting could signal trouble for the Trump administration in its legal fight against so-called sanctuary states and cities.Full Story >
Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.Full Story >
The Trump administration said it was forced to act because Texas and other states threatened to sue, raising the prospect of a chaotic end to the program.Full Story >
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.Full Story >
Israeli forces killed 58 Palestinians, most by gunfire, and injured more than 2,700 during mass protests along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new American Embassy in contested Jerusalem.Full Story >
