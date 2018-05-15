Ohio man charged with aggravated murder in young son's death

PARMA, Ohio (AP) - A northeast Ohio man who drove to a police station and surrendered to officers saying he'd committed a crime has been charged with aggravated murder in the apparent stabbing death of his 18-month-old son.
Police in the Cleveland suburb of Parma say 41-year-Jason Shorter's 18-month-old son, Nicholas, was in the trunk of his car when he drove to the station Saturday night with self-inflicted cuts on his arm.
The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. A Parma police spokesman says the toddler apparently had been stabbed in the chest.
Jason Shorter was taken to a Cleveland hospital where he remains under police guard.
Court records don't list an attorney for him.
