Woman fired after cops seize laxative-laced brownies

Montgomery police have arrested a man they say busted out church and car windows before striking a person with a baseball bat.Full Story >
A cat that was found hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck miraculously survived the abuse and is now in the care of a local rescue.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officers answered a call to help return a two-month-old baby to its mother Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Many have claimed to be the new "the dress," but few have been able to truly enrage the masses like that black and blue but somehow also gold garment or yore.Full Story >
Investigators want to see texts and videos from the moments before a prom night crash that caused a 17-year-old’s death.Full Story >
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenFull Story >
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunFull Story >
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekFull Story >
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandFull Story >
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyFull Story >
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledFull Story >
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledFull Story >
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyFull Story >
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesFull Story >
