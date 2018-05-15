Columbus council OKs new laws aimed at reducing violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Columbus City Council has approved new laws aimed at reducing violence in Ohio's capital city.

The council voted 6-0 on Monday to ban bump stocks in the city; prohibit people from brandishing imitation firearms like Airsoft guns in public while prohibiting sales of imitation guns to minors; allow the city to shut down businesses where violent crime has occurred; and include people who are dating to victims and suspects of domestic violence.

The Cincinnati City Council recently approved a new law prohibiting bump stocks, which effectively turn semi-automatic rifles like AR-15s into automatics by greatly reducing recoil.

Columbus had a record number of homicides in 2017, most of which were committed with guns.

