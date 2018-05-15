Resumes playing crucial role in 6th District primary

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - With marginal policy differences among them, the leading contenders for a Kentucky congressional seat that Democrats think is within reach have emphasized their resumes instead.

Jim Gray is a successful businessman who became mayor and Amy McGrath is a former military fighter pilot. Reggie Thomas is an experienced lawmaker with an Ivy League background and a liberal pedigree.

Credentials are playing an influential role as they compete in the 6th District, stretching from the Appalachian foothills to the bluegrass.

McGrath, Gray and Thomas are among six candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the May 22 primary in what's widely considered the most vulnerable GOP congressional seat in Kentucky this year.

The seat is held by Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.

