American Airlines new support animal policy: Goats are out, miniature horses are in

(RNN) – American Airlines released new guidelines on service and emotional support animals.

Goats, hedgehogs and insects are on the no-fly list.

“We support the rights of customers, from veterans to people with disabilities, with legitimate needs for a trained service or support animal,” American said in a press release. “Unfortunately, untrained animals can lead to safety issues for our team, our customers and working dogs on board our aircraft.”

The airline also will enforce a 48-hour advanced notice and preclearance policy. There are emergency procedures for travel booked inside the 48-hour window.

“Animals won’t be permitted in the cabin if they display any form of disruptive behavior that can’t be successfully corrected or controlled,” American said.

The airline said the changes are necessary because it’s experienced a more than 40 percent increase in customers transporting a service or support animal from 2016 to 2017. United and Delta both issued updates earlier this year.

The new policy takes effect July 1.

American Airlines complete list of animal restrictions:

Amphibians

Ferrets

Goats

Hedgehogs

Insects

Reptiles

Rodents

Snakes

Spiders

Sugar gliders

Non-household birds (farm poultry, waterfowl, game birds and birds of prey)

Animals with tusks, horns or hooves (excluding miniature horses properly trained as service animals)

Any animal that is unclean or has an odor

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.