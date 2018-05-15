Small-plane pilot flown to hospital after crash in Ohio

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - The pilot of a single-engine plane that crashed in southwest Ohio during takeoff has been flown by helicopter to a Cincinnati hospital to be treated for injuries.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday at Butler County Regional Airport.

The pilot, who hasn't been identified, had to be removed from the plane by firefighters.

Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer says the plane's engine quit during takeoff and the pilot wasn't able to land on the runway. Mercer said the pilot was conscious afterward but didn't know the extent of his injuries.

No one else was onboard the plane.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.