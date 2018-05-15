'Man with the golden arm' retires after saving more than 2 million lives

James Harrison began giving blood at 18 and now at the age of 81 and has given blood 1,172 times. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - An Australian man who donated blood for more than 60 years delivered blood for the last time.

James Harrison, 81 - no not the football player - donated blood for the final time on Friday.

He donated blood regularly from the age of 18 and is known as the "man with the golden arm” for donating blood 1,172 times. He is estimated to have saved 2.4 million babies.

Harrison’s blood contains a rare antibody known as anti-D that protects unborn babies from a deadly disease called rhesus D haemolytic disease. The Australian Red Cross Blood Service let the man donate blood even though he was over the cap months ago.

"I hope it's a record that somebody breaks," Harrison told the agency.

Over his decades of blood donation, only 10 were from his left arm, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Copyright 2018 via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.