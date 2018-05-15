1 million chainsaws recalled; they don't turn off

Watch out! Your chainsaw could be defective. (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

(RNN) - Check your tool shed or garage. Harbor Freight Tools is recalling more than a million chainsaws that may be defective.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the power switch can malfunction, causing it to remain on even after the operator has turned it off.

Harbor Freight Tools said it received 15 reports of injuries associated with the malfunction, including three lacerations and one where the person needed stitches.

The chainsaw recalled are the following:

Portland brand, model Nos. 67255 or 61592, color green or black;

One Stop Gardens, model Nos. 67255 or 61592, color green or black;

and Chicago Electric, model Nos. 67255 or 61592, color red or black.

The chainsaws in question were sold at Harbor Freight Tools and its online stores from May 2009 through February 2018 for about $50.

Customers who have the recalled chainsaws should stop using them and contact Harbor Freight Tools for a replacement.

Harbor Freight Tools can be reached at at 800-444-3353 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, email at recall@harborfreight.com.

For more information, visit www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall Safety Information” on the bottom of the homepage.

To report dangerous products or injuries caused by a dangerous product, go to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.