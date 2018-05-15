1 million chainsaws recalled; they don't turn off

Harbor Freight Tools said it received 15 reports of injuries associated with the malfunction.Full Story >
The recall involves nearly 150,000 booster seats manufactured between Nov. 1, 2015 and June 24, 2017.Full Story >
A recall has been issued by Pinnacle Foods, according to the USDA. If you have this dried beef product in your pantry, you are urged to throw it out.Full Story >
According to the FDA, waffles containing gluten and undeclared milk were inadvertently placed in boxes labeled as gluten-free.Full Story >
Anyone who has purchased the affected product should discard it or return it to ALDI for a full refund.Full Story >
