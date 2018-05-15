Lane restrictions during major work on 275 between Four Mile and Ohio River

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Pavement resurfacing and bridge work on east and west I-275 from Four Mile Road to the Kentucky side of the Ohio River will require various lane closures.

Preliminary work on the project will begin May 14 and includes various shoulder closures on I-275 between Four Mile Road and Kellogg Avenue daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The $31 million construction project includes 1.6 miles of resurfacing and rehabilitation of four I-275 twin bridges at Four Mile Rd.; Sutton Rd.; Kellogg Ave.; and Combs-Hehl.

The project will utilize a contraflow configuration that begins near Sutton Rd. and ends on the Kentucky side of the Combs-Hehl Bridge. The initial contraflow alignment will begin in mid-June through mid- to late November 2018.

In November 2018, the next phase of the contraflow configuration will be implemented until late spring/early summer 2019.

Arrow boards and signs will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020.

