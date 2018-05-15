18-year-old arrested in connection with Springfield Twp shooting

Springfield Township police have arrested an 18-year-old who was wanted in connection to a shooting.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Mistyhill Drive on Tuesday, May 8.

Once on scene, officers located a male juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Kevin Coes, Jr. is facing a felonious assault charge and is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.