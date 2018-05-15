Bevin announces apprenticeship program for social workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has announced an apprenticeship program for aspiring social workers.
Bevin says he believes the program to be just one of a few programs that target social workers. The program began earlier this year for high school students interested in social services careers. Participants must complete 144 hours of classroom instruction and 2,000 to 3,000 on-the-job training hours.
Students can choose between three positions: office manager, human social services and human family services.
Department of Community Based Services Commissioner Adria Johnson says the agency has trouble recruiting and retaining social workers. She said the state has 9,287 children in out-of-home care as of last week.
Bevin said apprenticeships are a proven training model that will enhance the way Kentucky provides social services.
