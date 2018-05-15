Report: N. Korea threatens to cancel U.S. summit

Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.Full Story >
Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.Full Story >
The Trump administration said it was forced to act because Texas and other states threatened to sue, raising the prospect of a chaotic end to the program.Full Story >
The Trump administration said it was forced to act because Texas and other states threatened to sue, raising the prospect of a chaotic end to the program.Full Story >
Seattle's largest businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks will have to pay a new tax to help fund homeless services and affordable housing under a measure approved by city leaders.Full Story >
Seattle's largest businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks will have to pay a new tax to help fund homeless services and affordable housing under a measure approved by city leaders.Full Story >
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys say the invasion-of-privacy case was crumbling under lack of evidence when the charge was dropped.Full Story >
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys say the invasion-of-privacy case was crumbling under lack of evidence when the charge was dropped.Full Story >