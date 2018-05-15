Police: 'Felony Lane Gang' may be responsible for NKY thefts, car break-ins

The Fort Thomas Police Department is asking for your help identifying two suspected members of a nationwide criminal group.

According to police, the gang known as the 'Felony Lane Gang' may be responsible for recent thefts and car break-ins in the area.

Police said a man and woman were caught on surveillance footage using a stolen credit card and check from a woman's purse they stole from her parked car at Highland Hills Dog Park in Fort Thomas on April 26.

A black male was seen charging over $500 to the victim's credit card at the WalMart in Fort Wright just 20 minutes after the theft happened.

On May 7, a white female attempted to cash a forged check at a US Bank branch in Bowling Green using the victim's ID and bank card, but was unsuccessful.

"We believe these suspects are part of the Felony Lane Gang and have been implicated in thefts in Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee," he said. "This group targets vehicles driven by females due to the possibility that there will be purses left in the vehicle. Do not leave valuables in plain sight in your vehicle, even if the doors are locked," Detective Derek Faught said.

If you have information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these suspects, contact Det. Faught at 859-572-1238.

