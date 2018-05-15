Watch the first trailer for Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Watch the first trailer for Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May), Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), and Joe Mazzello (John Deacon)
The U.K. will get the first look at the film Oct. 24.
Americans will wait until Nov. 2 for the movie to hit theaters.
The movie will detail the band's journey to stardom and highlight the innovative and unconventional style that made them iconic.

(RNN) -  The British rock band that brought us "We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions," and "Another One Bites The Dust" is bringing their story to the big screen.

Twentieth Century Fox is releasing a Queen biopic that shares a name with the band's biggest hit single: "Bohemian Rhapsody." The studio released the first trailer for the film on Tuesday.

The movie will detail the band's journey to stardom and highlight the innovative and unconventional style that made them iconic. It will also show the group's near implosion as lead singer Freddie Mercury nearly spiraled out of control.

The cast consists of Rami Malek as Mercury, Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee as lead guitarist Brian May and Joseph Mazzello as bass guitarist John Deacon.

May and Taylor are serving as music producers for the film.

Queen sold 35.5 million records in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Even so, they were always more popular in the United Kingdom.

A Rolling Stone readers' poll voted Bohemian Rhapsody the best vocal performance in rock history.

The U.K. will get the first look at the film Oct. 24. Americans will wait until Nov. 2 for the movie to hit theaters.

