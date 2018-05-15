Men's basketball: Xavier to host Wisconsin this November

Xavier will host Wisconsin this coming season at Cintas Center.

The Big East and Big Ten Conferences have officially announced the matchups and dates for the fourth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games, with eight games pitting schools from the two conferences against each other.

Xavier will play Wisconsin on Nov. 13 at Cintas Center. It’ll be XU’s first home game in the event since the Gavitt Tipoff Games started in the 2015-16 season.

Xavier defeated Wisconsin 80-70 this past season.

