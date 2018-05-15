You can now use Google Maps 'streetview' on Hamilton County hiking trails

Great Parks has teamed up with Google to help map more than 70 miles of trail in Hamilton County.

Have you ever wanted to check out a trail before starting a hike? Well, now you can "check before you trek" with Google Maps -- the 360-degree mapping just launched.

A team of 37 who each wore the Google Street View Trekker utility backpack -- an apparatus that uses the same technology as Google Street View cars -- has gathered 200 miles worth of trail images.

The pictures were collected in 16 parks and provide a real view of Great Parks' 78-mile network of trails. Just go to Google Maps, find your park and drag or drop the streetview icon that looks like a person over the area you want to see.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.