Woman nicknamed 'Trigger' wrestles AK-47 away from home intruder

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL (WFTV/CNN) – A woman was somehow able to wrestle an AK-47 from a robber who threatened her family.

She said everything went blank when she made the dangerous, split-second decision.

"Hey, it's either my life or I'm going to fight for it, so I fought," said the woman, who asked to be referred by her nickname, "Trigger" – which she got because of her passion for collecting guns.

She was fighting to save not only her own life, but also to protect her 13-year-old son and ex-wife.

"I went blank. I had no feeling. I wasn't scared. I wasn't brave. I was just - it's go time. Do or die," Trigger said.

Early Saturday morning, Trigger left her gun in her car when she went back inside the apartment to grab her cellphone.

"I heard like a boom, boom, boom. People coming up the stairs. Then I heard her screaming, 'Lock yourselves in the room, they're coming, they got guns!'" Trigger said.

So, Trigger found herself unarmed with two armed men surrounding her and her family.

"When I seen the barrel of the gun, I swear it felt like a movie," Trigger said.

Trigger made a split-second decision and tried to wrestle the AK-47 away from the suspect.

"I noticed that the guy started getting nervous – his fingers getting crazy on the trigger," Trigger said. "And I just disarmed it. I just completely took out the magazine from the AK."

They struggled over the gun and the two men eventually ran out with one firing shots at Trigger's ex-wife on his way out.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police chased and arrested 30-year-old Angel Delgado Santiago and 17-year-old Jorge Montanez.

Video from Altamonte Springs Police shows the takedown of the two men who police said pointed guns at the family.

Trigger said she believes she was targeted because of her gun collection.

"They just didn't know I was going to fight back. That's what they didn't know," Trigger said.

After the tense encounter, Trigger now plans to have her licensed gun on her at all times.

