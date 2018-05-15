Judge: Special counsel had authority to prosecute Manafort - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Judge: Special counsel had authority to prosecute Manafort

A federal judge rejected former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's request to dismiss the criminal case against him. (Source: CNN) A federal judge rejected former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's request to dismiss the criminal case against him. (Source: CNN)

By CHAD DAY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal judge in Washington ruled Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller was working within his authority when he brought charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman.

The decision was a setback for Paul Manafort in his defense against charges of money-laundering conspiracy, false statements and acting as an unregistered foreign agent. Manafort had argued that Mueller had exceeded his authority because the case was unrelated to Russian election interference.

But U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson disagreed, siding with prosecutors who had produced an August 2017 memo from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The memo shows Rosenstein authorized Mueller to investigate Manafort's Ukrainian work and related financial crimes.

Jackson had previously thrown out a civil case Manafort brought challenging Mueller's authority.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel's office, declined to comment.

The decision allows one of two criminal cases against Manafort to proceed.

In addition to the Washington indictment, Manafort also faces charges in Virginia of bank fraud and tax evasion. The Virginia indictment accuses him of hiding tens of millions of dollars he earned advising pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine from 2006 through 2015. It also accuses him of fraudulently obtaining millions in loans from financial institutions including while he worked for the Trump campaign.

None of the charges relate to allegations of Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump associates, the main thrust of Mueller's public appointment order. Manafort has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

Manafort has filed a similar motion to dismiss his charges in Virginia. U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III has yet to rule on it. Ellis had previously grilled Mueller's team on whether the case was within his mandate and questioned whether they brought the case to get Manafort to testify against Trump.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Judge: Special counsel had authority to prosecute Manafort

    Judge: Special counsel had authority to prosecute Manafort

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-15 21:24:03 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 9:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 01:09:19 GMT
    A federal judge rejected former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's request to dismiss the criminal case against him. (Source: CNN)A federal judge rejected former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's request to dismiss the criminal case against him. (Source: CNN)
    A federal judge rejected former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's request to dismiss the criminal case against him. (Source: CNN)A federal judge rejected former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's request to dismiss the criminal case against him. (Source: CNN)

    A federal judge in Washington says special counsel Robert Mueller was working within his authority when he brought charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman.

    Full Story >

    A federal judge in Washington says special counsel Robert Mueller was working within his authority when he brought charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman.

    Full Story >

  • CIA nominee toughens interrogation stance, picks up support

    CIA nominee toughens interrogation stance, picks up support

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-05-15 16:36:52 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 9:08 PM EDT2018-05-16 01:08:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). In this May 9, 2018 photo, CIA nominee Gina Haspel testifies during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a letter Tuesday to the top Democrat on the Senate I...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). In this May 9, 2018 photo, CIA nominee Gina Haspel testifies during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a letter Tuesday to the top Democrat on the Senate I...
    President Donald Trump's pick to head CIA, Gina Haspel, says the agency's enhanced interrogation program "is not one the CIA should have undertaken.".Full Story >
    President Donald Trump's pick to head CIA, Gina Haspel, says the agency's enhanced interrogation program "is not one the CIA should have undertaken.".Full Story >

  • 6 US states accuse opioid maker Purdue of fueling overdoses

    6 US states accuse opioid maker Purdue of fueling overdoses

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-15 20:33:41 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-05-15 23:29:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Nevada and five other states are filing new lawsuits alleging that a pharmaceutical company used deceptive m...(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Nevada and five other states are filing new lawsuits alleging that a pharmaceutical company used deceptive m...
    Six U.S. states are accusing the maker of the opioid OxyContin of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.Full Story >
    Six U.S. states are accusing the maker of the opioid OxyContin of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly