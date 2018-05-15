Army identifies soldier who died in Kentucky Lake accident

LAKE CITY, Ky. (AP) - The Army has identified a soldier who died in a Kentucky boating accident.
Pfc. Juwan Richardson of Gordon, Alabama, went missing Friday at Kentucky Lake in Golden Pond. His body was found Monday.
Richardson was with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, at Fort Campbell. He was a petroleum supply specialist.
He joined the Army in 2016 and arrived at Fort Campbell last year.
Richardson's battalion commander, Lt. Col. Matthew Adamczyk, said Richardson's positive attitude and work ethic will be missed.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Investigators want to see texts and videos from the moments before a prom night crash that caused a 17-year-old’s death.Full Story >
Investigators want to see texts and videos from the moments before a prom night crash that caused a 17-year-old’s death.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian and a Metro bus.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian and a Metro bus.Full Story >
The Fort Thomas Police Department is asking for your help identifying two suspected members of a nationwide criminal group.Full Story >
The Fort Thomas Police Department is asking for your help identifying two suspected members of a nationwide criminal group.Full Story >
A family cat is getting the credit for saving the lives of a Covedale family whose house filled with carbon monoxide.Full Story >
A family cat is getting the credit for saving the lives of a Covedale family whose house filled with carbon monoxide.Full Story >