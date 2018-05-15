Army identifies soldier who died in Kentucky Lake accident

LAKE CITY, Ky. (AP) - The Army has identified a soldier who died in a Kentucky boating accident.

Pfc. Juwan Richardson of Gordon, Alabama, went missing Friday at Kentucky Lake in Golden Pond. His body was found Monday.

Richardson was with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, at Fort Campbell. He was a petroleum supply specialist.

He joined the Army in 2016 and arrived at Fort Campbell last year.

Richardson's battalion commander, Lt. Col. Matthew Adamczyk, said Richardson's positive attitude and work ethic will be missed.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

