Justin Timberlake gives concert shout-out to 88-year-old grandma - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Justin Timberlake gives concert shout-out to 88-year-old grandma

Justin Timberlake at a recent concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Justin Timberlake at a recent concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(RNN) – It’s good to be Bette Maloney.

The 88-year-old grandma, known by her family as Nammie, is a big fan of Justin Timberlake.

She melted hearts last month when her granddaughters - Sarah Watson and Elizabeth Watson - put Timberlake tickets in her Easter basket and posted the video of her reaction on Instagram.

“Is this for real,” Nammie asked in disbelief.

“Oh my God, I’m going to Justin Timberlake.”

During Timberlake’s show in Orlando, FL, Monday night, the pop star gave Nammie a shout-out from the stage and invited her backstage after the concert.

“Welllllllllll this happened,” Sarah Watson posted on Instagram. “Thank you @justintimberlake for being so sweet and kind to our dear Nammie.”

Backstage, Nammie was all smiles.

“He’s a class act, y’all,” Watson said. “Humbled by and beyond grateful for all the love shown to sweet Nammie tonight.”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly