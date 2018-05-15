Messages about 'possible speed' sent before prom night crash

A memorial to Kaylie Jackson sits at the site of the Milikin Road crash. (FOX19 NOW)

Investigators want to see texts and videos from the moments before a prom night crash that caused a 17-year-old’s death, according to court documents filed in Butler County.

Excessive speed played a role in the car crash that killed passenger Kaylie Jackson, according to Lt. Rick Bucheit. Four teens were going to the Monroe High School prom when the driver lost control of a 2013 Tesla and hit a telephone pole.

“Occupants of the vehicle stated there were text messages or video sent prior to the crash concerning possible speed and reckless driving,” reads a search warrant filed Tuesday.

Detectives are seeking possible evidence on two of the teens’ phones. The document does not say who the phones belong to.

Officials also want to look at the Tesla's "power control module, airbag control module, event data recorder and the data contained within them," a search warrant shows.

The 17-year-old female driver is facing charges of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault.

She is being charged in the juvenile court system.

