Report: Meghan Markle's dad changes mind on wedding

(CNN) – Days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, Markle's father is now telling TMZ he does want to walk his daughter down the aisle.

TMZ previously reported Thomas Markle decided he wouldn't attend the wedding after it was revealed he was paid to take paparazzi-style photos.

Markle is now quoted saying he wouldn't want to miss the historic moment.

TMZ also said Markle is back in the hospital after being treated for a heart attack a week ago.

He told TMZ he's willing to risk his health to attend the royal wedding.

It's unclear whether that will happen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed Saturday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.

    Days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, Markle's father is now reportedly saying he does want to walk his daughter down the aisle.

    There are 18 descendants of Queen Elizabeth's who are in line to the British throne, and technically the list goes on a bit farther even than that.

