1 killed in 'intentional' explosion at CA medical facility

One person died in an explosion at a medical building in California. (Source: KTLA/CNN)

ALISO VIEJO, CA (KTLA/CNN) – An explosion at a California medical building that killed one person and injured three others is being investigated as intentional, the Associated Press reports.

Investigators believe the Tuesday blast, which happened in Orange County, may have come from a package, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities have not yet found explosive devices in the area, according to officials.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the incident.

There was no initial indication of terrorism, according to the FBI.

A daycare and preschool are near the site of the explosion, but authorities said all of the children are safe.

