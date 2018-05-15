1 person killed in explosion at CA medical facility

One person died in an explosion at a medical building in California. (Source: KTLA/CNN)

ALISO VIEJO, CA (KTLA/CNN) – One person died and three others were injured in an explosion at a medical building in California.

It happened Tuesday in Orange County.

Authorities didn't find any explosive devices in the area, according to officials.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the incident.

Authorities said they’re trying to figure out whether the explosion was accidental or intentional.

There was no initial indication of terrorism, according to the FBI.

A daycare and preschool are near the site of the explosion, but authorities said all of the children are safe.

