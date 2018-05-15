1 killed in 'intentional' explosion at CA medical facility

Dozens of parents packed into the Kings Local School Board meeting Tuesday night demanding change.Full Story >
Dozens of parents packed into the Kings Local School Board meeting Tuesday night demanding change.Full Story >
Montgomery police have arrested a man they say busted out church and car windows before striking a person with a baseball bat.Full Story >
Montgomery police have arrested a man they say busted out church and car windows before striking a person with a baseball bat.Full Story >
A cat that was found hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck miraculously survived the abuse and is now in the care of a local rescue.Full Story >
A cat that was found hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck miraculously survived the abuse and is now in the care of a local rescue.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officers answered a call to help return a two-month-old baby to its mother Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officers answered a call to help return a two-month-old baby to its mother Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Many have claimed to be the new "the dress," but few have been able to truly enrage the masses like that black and blue but somehow also gold garment or yore.Full Story >
Many have claimed to be the new "the dress," but few have been able to truly enrage the masses like that black and blue but somehow also gold garment or yore.Full Story >