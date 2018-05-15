The new 'dress' -- do you hear Yanny or Laurel? - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

The new 'dress' -- do you hear Yanny or Laurel?

Many have claimed to be the new "the dress," but few have been able to truly enrage the masses like that black and blue but somehow also gold garment or yore.

Until now (probably).

In the clips below, do you hear someone saying "Yanny" or "Laurel"?

The Utah Jazz threw the hammer down earlier Tuesday amid the chaos:

The fighting continues.

