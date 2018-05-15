The new 'dress' -- do you hear Yanny or Laurel?

Many have claimed to be the new "the dress," but few have been able to truly enrage the masses like that black and blue but somehow also gold garment or yore. (WXIX)

Until now (probably).

In the clips below, do you hear someone saying "Yanny" or "Laurel"?

Help settle an office debate: Do you hear "Laurel" or "Yanny" in this clip? pic.twitter.com/8AtiS2RLN5 — Detroit Free Press (@freep) May 15, 2018

Retweet if you hear "Laurel"

Like if you hear "Yanny" pic.twitter.com/iMAFsKY8W9 — Funny Vines (@FunnyVines) May 15, 2018

The Utah Jazz threw the hammer down earlier Tuesday amid the chaos:

FOR THE RECORD:



It's "Laurel."

The dress is blue.

A dog would wear pants on its hind legs only.



Thank you. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 15, 2018

The fighting continues.

