Cincinnati police help return infant back to mother

Cincinnati police officers answered a call to help return a two-month-old baby to its mother Tuesday afternoon. (WXIX)

Cincinnati police officers answered a call to help return a two-month-old baby to its mother Tuesday afternoon.

The child was found along the 200 block of Mohawk in Over-The-Rhine.

“Our District One officers got multiple calls for a fight involving an infant child,” said Lt. Craig Gregoire, with Cincinnati Police.

Police said the mother and her male acquaintance got into some kind of argument. As officers responded, the suspect took off from the scene with the child.

Police then searched the area looking for the male acquaintance and the infant. Once they discovered where he lived, authorities were able to take the baby back without incident.

“Everybody is OK. We had Cincinnati Fire check out the infant -- no injuries,” Gregoire said.

It's unclear if the male acquaintance is the child's father. It's also unclear what the dispute was about.

No arrests have been made.

Gregoire said the acquaintance would be questioned at another location but it wasn’t clear if he was going to be charged.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.