Police: Man busted church, car windows before beating Samaritan with bat

A naked man who was seen rolling around on I-95 Monday has died after being shot by police.Full Story >
A naked man who was seen rolling around on I-95 Monday has died after being shot by police.Full Story >
One man's birthday became a death sentence when he aged out of his parents' health insurance and could no longer afford the insulin keeping him alive.Full Story >
One man's birthday became a death sentence when he aged out of his parents' health insurance and could no longer afford the insulin keeping him alive.Full Story >
Gov. Kay Ivey's campaign is reacting after one of her opponents in the GOP primary race called a news conference Tuesday morning and slammed her for "betray[ing]" the people of Alabama and demanding an apology.Full Story >
Gov. Kay Ivey's campaign is reacting after one of her opponents in the GOP primary race called a news conference Tuesday morning and slammed her for "betray[ing]" the people of Alabama and demanding an apology.Full Story >
A former UNCW student who is now a teacher in Stokes County, posted a picture of his paycheck last week to bring awareness to creating fair teacher pay in North Carolina.Full Story >
A former UNCW student who is now a teacher in Stokes County, posted a picture of his paycheck last week to bring awareness to creating fair teacher pay in North Carolina.Full Story >
High school seniors in Cumberland, Wisconsin were able to pull off a senior prank so good, even local law enforcement sent out their praise to the students.Full Story >
High school seniors in Cumberland, Wisconsin were able to pull off a senior prank so good, even local law enforcement sent out their praise to the students.Full Story >