Police: Man busted church, car windows before beating Samaritan with bat

Montgomery police have arrested a man they say busted out church and car windows before striking a person with a baseball bat.

Devin Galinari, 21, was arrested early Saturday on one count of felonious assault and two felony counts of vandalism.

Galinari is accused of busting the windows at Church of the Lord before smashing car windows at a Chevrolet dealership. After busting up windows on eight new cars, police say he confronted three girls outside of a Steak N Shake in the 9700 block of Montgomery Road.

The manager of that store noticed a confrontation going on and came to the girls’ aide -- that’s when police say Galinari struck him with a baseball bat.

The victim remains in the intensive care unit at an area hospital, police said.

Galinari was arrested in 2016 on a domestic violence charge. That charge was dismissed in February 2017, but an affidavit filed by his mother outlines her concerns for her son’s mental health. In the affidavit, his mother writes: “My son is not himself right now mentally.”

The 2016 court document also outlines how Galinari was seeing a psychiatrist and in therapy.

FOX19 contacted Galinari’s family who declined to comment on his charges.

He is expected back in court May 22.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.