Guns allegedly trafficked in Chicago were bought online by 3

CHICAGO (AP) - Federal firearm trafficking charges have been filed against three men who allegedly used a website to buy guns in Kentucky that were resold to gang members and drug dealers in the Chicago.
The charges allege about 90 guns purchased through Armslist.com in 2016 and 2017.
The Chicago Tribune reports those charged are 23-year-old Christopher Henderson of Louisville, Kentucky; 23-year-old John Phillips of Hillside, Illinois and 23-year-old Jaiqail Wright of Chicago. Court records show the three were arrested last week and are being held until a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.
It wasn't immediately known if the three have legal representation.
The 72-page complaint alleges Henderson and Phillips purchased the firearms in Kentucky from sellers on Armslist and brought them to Chicago. There they conspired with Wright to resell them to gang members.
It's alleged Wright used Facebook and other social media to advertise the weapons.
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
