Royal wedding: Dresses, hats and cake - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Royal wedding: Dresses, hats and cake

The world is wondering: What will Meghan Markle be wearing on her big day? (Source: CNN) The world is wondering: What will Meghan Markle be wearing on her big day? (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for their fairy tale wedding, the rest of the world is wondering: What will the so-called American princess be wearing on the big day?

But the white dress isn't the only thing royal watchers will be keeping an eye out for.

Topping the list of British wedding traditions that everyone will notice: head-toppers.

The invitations specifically request that guests wear hats.

"Definitely discs and all sorts of shapes and headpieces with feathers are always really popular. Color-wise, I think, soft blush color, silver and navy, and of course bright combinations are always beautiful," said Vivien Sheriff, the royal hatmaker.

From actors to royals, Sheriff has been topping off celebrity outfits for over a decade.

There's a hat for every style and every personality.

But Sheriff said there's one thing to keep in mind.

"The etiquette is really not to outshine the mother of the bride," Sheriff said.

After all, they'll be the most talked-about fashion item of the day – until, of course, we see the dress.

There's been broad speculation about what Meghan Markle will wear on her big day.

"So, I'm hoping she's going to push some boundaries," said Mandi Visser Markham, who works in the bridal business in the U.K. "What she's showing us and what we know of her so far is that she's got character. She's a little more confident, maybe."

The royal couple already broke with tradition when they ordered their cake.

A fruit cake is traditional in the U.K., but Meghan and Harry decided on elderflower and lemon instead, to be made by California resident Claire Ptak, a friend of the bride-to-be.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Royal Wedding: May 19More>>

  • Will he or won't he? Presence of Markle's father in doubt

    Will he or won't he? Presence of Markle's father in doubt

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-05-15 09:24:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-05-16 03:02:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place ...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place ...

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.

    Full Story >

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.

    Full Story >

  • Royal wedding: Dresses, hats and cake

    Royal wedding: Dresses, hats and cake

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-05-16 02:31:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-05-16 02:55:31 GMT
    The world is wondering: What will Meghan Markle be wearing on her big day? (Source: CNN)The world is wondering: What will Meghan Markle be wearing on her big day? (Source: CNN)

    As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for their fairy tale wedding, what will the so-called American princess be wearing on the big day?

    Full Story >

    As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for their fairy tale wedding, what will the so-called American princess be wearing on the big day?

    Full Story >

  • Report: Meghan Markle's dad changes mind on wedding

    Report: Meghan Markle's dad changes mind on wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:04:46 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:10:54 GMT
    TMZ reported that Meghan Markle's father wants to walk his daughter down the aisle but can't travel to the U.K. due to upcoming heart surgery. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)TMZ reported that Meghan Markle's father wants to walk his daughter down the aisle but can't travel to the U.K. due to upcoming heart surgery. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    TMZ reported that Meghan Markle's father wants to walk his daughter down the aisle but can't travel to the U.K. due to upcoming heart surgery. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)TMZ reported that Meghan Markle's father wants to walk his daughter down the aisle but can't travel to the U.K. due to upcoming heart surgery. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

    Days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, Markle's father is now reportedly saying he does want to walk his daughter down the aisle.

    Full Story >

    Days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, Markle's father is now reportedly saying he does want to walk his daughter down the aisle.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly