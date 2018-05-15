Royal wedding: Dresses, hats and cake

The world is wondering: What will Meghan Markle be wearing on her big day? (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for their fairy tale wedding, the rest of the world is wondering: What will the so-called American princess be wearing on the big day?

But the white dress isn't the only thing royal watchers will be keeping an eye out for.

Topping the list of British wedding traditions that everyone will notice: head-toppers.

The invitations specifically request that guests wear hats.

"Definitely discs and all sorts of shapes and headpieces with feathers are always really popular. Color-wise, I think, soft blush color, silver and navy, and of course bright combinations are always beautiful," said Vivien Sheriff, the royal hatmaker.

From actors to royals, Sheriff has been topping off celebrity outfits for over a decade.

There's a hat for every style and every personality.

But Sheriff said there's one thing to keep in mind.

"The etiquette is really not to outshine the mother of the bride," Sheriff said.

After all, they'll be the most talked-about fashion item of the day – until, of course, we see the dress.

There's been broad speculation about what Meghan Markle will wear on her big day.

"So, I'm hoping she's going to push some boundaries," said Mandi Visser Markham, who works in the bridal business in the U.K. "What she's showing us and what we know of her so far is that she's got character. She's a little more confident, maybe."

The royal couple already broke with tradition when they ordered their cake.

A fruit cake is traditional in the U.K., but Meghan and Harry decided on elderflower and lemon instead, to be made by California resident Claire Ptak, a friend of the bride-to-be.

