Report: DOJ, FBI now investigating Cambridge Analytica

(CNN) - The New York Times is reporting both the FBI and Justice Department are investigating Cambridge Analytica.

The political data firm garnered notoriety earlier this year when it was revealed it harvested data from more than 50 million Facebook users without permission.

That sparked a response from Facebook, which announced changes to how third parties can access data.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also called to testify before Congress on how the company protects user data.

According to The Times, the investigation of Cambridge Analytica seems to focus on the company's financial dealings.

Investigators have reportedly spoken to several former employees and banks that dealt with the firm.

The Trump campaign and other Republican candidates hired Cambridge Analytica for information on voter behavior in the 2016 elections.

The company announced earlier this month it will shut down, and declared bankruptcy.

It is also under fire in Europe for allegedly using bribery against politicians in foreign elections.

