Biden backs Democrat Richard Cordray in Ohio governor's race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed Democrat Richard Cordray for Ohio governor.
In an announcement on Tuesday, Biden says he's supporting Cordray because he's "smart, principled, pragmatic, and a fighter."
Biden touted Cordray's work at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, where he was appointed director by President Barack Obama. Biden says former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, Cordray's running mate, who served as Obama's administrator of the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, has spent her career "standing up for working families."
It was not immediately clear whether Biden planned to campaign for Cordray heading into November's election.
Cordray and Sutton face a Republican ticket of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and running mate Jon Husted (HYOO'-stehd), Ohio's secretary of state.
The race is among those being closely watched nationally.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
