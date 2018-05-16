Ex-Cleveland councilman gets probation for ethics conviction

CLEVELAND (AP) - A former Cleveland city councilman has been sentenced to probation for voting on contracts involving a company he had close ties with.
Investigators say Joe Cimperman voted to approve contracts with a company where he had been a board member and where his wife worked as a project manager. He pleaded guilty to 26 misdemeanor ethics charges.
At sentencing Tuesday, Cimperman apologized and said he "should have known better." He was ordered to serve one year of probation, pay a $10,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service. Prosecutors had pushed for jail time.
All of the contracts were approved with unanimous council support.
Cimperman, a Democrat, was first elected to the council in 1998. He resigned in 2016.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dozens of parents packed into the Kings Local School Board meeting Tuesday night demanding change.Full Story >
Dozens of parents packed into the Kings Local School Board meeting Tuesday night demanding change.Full Story >
Montgomery police have arrested a man they say busted out church and car windows before striking a person with a baseball bat.Full Story >
Montgomery police have arrested a man they say busted out church and car windows before striking a person with a baseball bat.Full Story >
A cat that was found hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck miraculously survived the abuse and is now in the care of a local rescue.Full Story >
A cat that was found hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck miraculously survived the abuse and is now in the care of a local rescue.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officers answered a call to help return a two-month-old baby to its mother Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officers answered a call to help return a two-month-old baby to its mother Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Many have claimed to be the new "the dress," but few have been able to truly enrage the masses like that black and blue but somehow also gold garment or yore.Full Story >
Many have claimed to be the new "the dress," but few have been able to truly enrage the masses like that black and blue but somehow also gold garment or yore.Full Story >