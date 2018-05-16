VIDEO: Girl with autism taunted, dragged by school bus driver - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

VIDEO: Girl with autism taunted, dragged by school bus driver

The 8-year-old’s family plans to sue the school district, even though the district says it fired the driver right away. (Source: Liberty Law/KOVR/CNN) The 8-year-old’s family plans to sue the school district, even though the district says it fired the driver right away. (Source: Liberty Law/KOVR/CNN)

VACAVILLE, CA (KOVR/CNN) – The parents of an 8-year-old girl with autism say they plan to sue the school district after disturbing video surfaced showing a bus driver shove the girl, as another school employee watches then walks away.

School bus surveillance cameras show 64-year-old Kim Klopson taunting an 8-year-old with autism, who was blocking the aisle with her leg.

"And if you stick your feet out again to keep her from moving, you are going to be on the window. Got it?" said Klopson in the February incident.

Police say the bus was on its way to drop off students at Browns Valley Elementary in Vacaville, CA, but video shows, as the children with special needs get off the bus, Klopson grab the 8-year-old’s backpack and order her to stay seated.

"Because you're misbehaving – as always,” said Klopson in the video.

A few minutes later, when a teacher’s aide comes to get the girl, the driver is taunting her as she cries hysterically.

"Because she's acting like she's younger than her baby sister. She's only 2,” Klopson said.

Klopson then closes the bus door, and the aide walks away.

The incident becomes physical.

For almost four more minutes, the driver is alone with the girl, yanking her up and back down, ripping off her jacket and eventually dragging her off the bus.

"It's absolutely bone chilling to see the way this adult woman treats this child,” said the family’s attorney, Micha Star Liberty. "What you're seeing is horrific mistreatment and abuse by an adult bus driver."

The family plans to sue the Vacaville School District, even though the district says it fired the driver right away.

Parents at the school say they still have questions about bus driver training and oversight.

“Every bus driver has an annual evaluation that includes a ride along with a supervisor. Klopson had hundreds of hours of professional development training… including special education training,” a district spokeswoman said.

The 8-year-old’s parents released the video of the incident.

"The district needs to not just train its employees but make sure that training is effective,” Liberty said.

Klopson says the video shouldn’t have been released, saying, "They’ll make a great big deal about that.” She faces a criminal child abuse charge, to which she has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2018 KOVR, Liberty Law, Vacaville PD via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Gaza hospitals struggle to cope with high casualty toll

    Gaza hospitals struggle to cope with high casualty toll

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-05-15 05:54:30 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 4:21 AM EDT2018-05-16 08:21:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Adel Hana). Palestinian protesters burn tires near the Israeli border fence, east of Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians are protesting near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel prepared for the fes...(AP Photo/Adel Hana). Palestinian protesters burn tires near the Israeli border fence, east of Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians are protesting near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel prepared for the fes...

    Israeli forces killed 58 Palestinians, most by gunfire, and injured more than 2,700 during mass protests along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new American Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

    Full Story >

    Israeli forces killed 58 Palestinians, most by gunfire, and injured more than 2,700 during mass protests along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new American Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

    Full Story >

  • Better late than never: Library gets book 47 years overdue

    Better late than never: Library gets book 47 years overdue

    Sunday, May 13 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-05-13 21:33:48 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-16 08:03:19 GMT
    The San Francisco Chronicle reports the paperback's cover is detached from its spine and there's a hole in the title page. (Source: Pixabay)The San Francisco Chronicle reports the paperback's cover is detached from its spine and there's a hole in the title page. (Source: Pixabay)

    A book nearly five decades overdue has been returned to the San Francisco Public Library.

    Full Story >

    A book nearly five decades overdue has been returned to the San Francisco Public Library.

    Full Story >

  • Fugitive accidentally dials 911, officers take him to jail

    Fugitive accidentally dials 911, officers take him to jail

    Saturday, May 12 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-05-12 18:22:36 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-16 08:03:16 GMT
    Graham reportedly is wanted in Mooresville, North Carolina, on several unspecified charges. (Source: Raycom Images)Graham reportedly is wanted in Mooresville, North Carolina, on several unspecified charges. (Source: Raycom Images)

    A fugitive who's wanted in North Carolina accidentally dialed 911 while he was in upstate New York, and he's now behind bars.

    Full Story >

    A fugitive who's wanted in North Carolina accidentally dialed 911 while he was in upstate New York, and he's now behind bars.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly