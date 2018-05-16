FC Cincinnati and West End to negotiate community agreement

FC Cincinnati leaders and West End Community Council representatives are scheduled to meet Wednesday morning.

The two groups will be negotiating the terms of a community benefits agreement. The goal of the meeting is to ensure the West End community receives the best possible benefits of the FC Cincinnati stadium plan.



Our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report the neighborhood is looking to make some improvements to the agreement drafted by the soccer team.



Here are some highlights of what's currently on the table:

FCC promises to pay $100,000 annually for 30 years to West End organizations.



The Team plans to transfer land options it holds to the redevelopment authority for affordable mixed-income housing.



The stadium construction team will consist of 25 percent minority businesses.



West End businesses will be the preferred businesses for contracts.



The Team vows to consult the community in regards to parking, stadium design, security, beautification issues and establish a complaint process.



The team will establish a Scholarship program for West End Schools.



The negotiations are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at City Hall. The meeting will be followed by a budget and finance committee meeting at 1 p.m. to approve any changes to the agreement.

City Council is expected to give final approval of the agreement during its 2 p.m. meeting.

