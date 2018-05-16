Accident closes Fort Washington Way ramp to I-71/75

Morning commuters using Fort Washington Way to head south to Interstate 71/75 will need to find an alternate route.

The interstate is shutdown due to a crash near mile marker .4

The crash is blocking the ramp from Fort Washington Way to I-71/75 and access to the Brent Spence Bridge headed south.

Emergency crews are on the scene but the expected time to re-open the road is unknown.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.