Boy suffers serious injuries after Miami Twp. hit-skip crash

A boy suffered serious injuries in a hit-skip crash in Clermont County late Tuesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Police say the accident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Branch Hill Guinea Pike near Paxton Guinea Road in Miami Township.

The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Police say a juvenile male was riding a bicycle northbound on Branch Hill Guinea Pike when a vehicle hit the boy on the bike from behind. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2001 to 2005 model Ford Explorer Sport Trac, police say. They say the vehicle will have damage to the right front headlight area.

Police say the vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on the road away from the scene.

The boy was taken by University of Cincinnati Air Care to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Batavia Post at 513-732-1510.

