Crash kills 2 after suspected Ohio carjacking

MOUNT STERLING, Ohio (AP) - Ohio authorities say a vehicle taken in a suspected carjacking crashed, and both occupants were killed.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office in central Ohio says it received a call Monday night from a man who reported he'd been robbed of his SUV in Mount Sterling.
A deputy sheriff passed the speeding SUV a short time later and unsuccessfully tried to turn around and pursue it. The SUV was found less than two minutes later having crashed into a utility pole and a tree.
The bodies of a man and a woman were found outside the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Chuck Tackett II, of Washington Court House, and his passenger as 32-year-old Dominique Sims, of New Holland.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A boy suffered serious injuries in a hit-skip crash in Clermont County late Tuesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
A boy suffered serious injuries in a hit-skip crash in Clermont County late Tuesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
The ramp from Fort Washington Way to Interstate 71/75 south has re-opened, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.Full Story >
The ramp from Fort Washington Way to Interstate 71/75 south has re-opened, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati leaders and West End Community Council representatives are scheduled to meet Wednesday morning.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati leaders and West End Community Council representatives are scheduled to meet Wednesday morning.Full Story >
Temperatures will be cooler but the humidity will stay high bringing scattered, occasional showers to the region each day.Full Story >
Temperatures will be cooler but the humidity will stay high bringing scattered, occasional showers to the region each day.Full Story >
Dozens of parents packed into the Kings Local School Board meeting Tuesday night demanding change.Full Story >
Dozens of parents packed into the Kings Local School Board meeting Tuesday night demanding change.Full Story >