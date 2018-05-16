DeWine urges Ohio lawmakers to act swiftly on sports betting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is urging state lawmakers to get in front of a potential ballot issue by legalizing sports betting.
The Republican gubernatorial candidate told The Columbus Dispatch Tuesday that Ohio must act "right away" to prevent special interests from going to the ballot and determining how sports betting is regulated and where the money goes.
That statement differed from the DeWine campaign's initial response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says states can authorize sports betting. A spokesman initially said DeWine opposed the expansion of gambling, including sports betting. Campaign manager Dave Luketic clarified that the spokesman provided the information before checking with DeWine.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray expressed support for a sports betting law that ensures proper regulation and generates revenue for local communities.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A father is charged with kidnapping his two-month-old son Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
A father is charged with kidnapping his two-month-old son Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Many have claimed to be the new "the dress," but few have been able to truly enrage the masses like that black and blue but somehow also gold garment or yore.Full Story >
Many have claimed to be the new "the dress," but few have been able to truly enrage the masses like that black and blue but somehow also gold garment or yore.Full Story >
A boy suffered serious injuries in a hit-skip crash in Clermont County late Tuesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
A boy suffered serious injuries in a hit-skip crash in Clermont County late Tuesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
The ramp from Fort Washington Way to Interstate 71/75 south has re-opened, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.Full Story >
The ramp from Fort Washington Way to Interstate 71/75 south has re-opened, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati leaders and West End Community Council representatives are scheduled to meet Wednesday morning.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati leaders and West End Community Council representatives are scheduled to meet Wednesday morning.Full Story >