The Latest: Arizona's Flake opposes Haspel for CIA chief

Old paddleboats, bumper cars and arcade storefronts are just a few of the remaining relics littered throughout the former site of Americana Amusement Park at Lesourdsville Lake.Full Story >
Old paddleboats, bumper cars and arcade storefronts are just a few of the remaining relics littered throughout the former site of Americana Amusement Park at Lesourdsville Lake.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati leaders and West End Community Council representatives met Wednesday to negotiate the terms of a community benefits agreement.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati leaders and West End Community Council representatives met Wednesday to negotiate the terms of a community benefits agreement.Full Story >
More than 2,000 3rd grade students from Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky schools united and showed off their dancing skills in Washington Park.Full Story >
More than 2,000 3rd grade students from Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky schools united and showed off their dancing skills in Washington Park.Full Story >
A Hamilton father was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison after his 1-year-old died from a drug overdose in May 2017.Full Story >
A Hamilton father was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison after his 1-year-old died from a drug overdose in May 2017.Full Story >
Rain and thunder will continue to pop up around the FOX19 NOW viewing area for a few days as humid air stays in place in the Tri State.Full Story >
Rain and thunder will continue to pop up around the FOX19 NOW viewing area for a few days as humid air stays in place in the Tri State.Full Story >
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themFull Story >
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themFull Story >
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenFull Story >
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenFull Story >
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunFull Story >
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunFull Story >
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekFull Story >
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekFull Story >
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandFull Story >
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandFull Story >
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyFull Story >
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyFull Story >
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledFull Story >
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledFull Story >
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledFull Story >
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledFull Story >
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyFull Story >
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyFull Story >
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.Full Story >
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.Full Story >