Family 'puppy' grows up to be bear

Zoo charged after taking bear for ice cream at Dairy Queen

Wildlife officials are searching for the bear, which will be put down if they find it.

Not only did the 'dog' not stop growing, it had a talent for walking on two legs.

(RNN) - A Chinese family got more than they bargained for when they adopted a pet.

The puppy grew up to be a 250-pound bear.

Two years ago, Su Yun adopted a puppy, the Independent said, but was surprised at its voracious appetite - “A box of fruits and two buckets of noodles every day,” she told Chinese media.

Not only did the "dog" not stop growing, it developed a talent for walking on two legs.

The family thought the dog was a Tibetan mastiff. Wildlife experts said the creature is really an Asiatic black bear.

“The more he grew, the more like a bear he looked,” Yun said.

Once they realized their dog was, in fact, a bear, they called the Yunnan Wildlife Rescue Center, who sedated the bear and took it into their care.

The Asiatic black bear is considered a vulnerable species hunted illegally for its parts, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

The case of mistaken identity awed people on Twitter.

How do you not know that your family Pet Dog "Fido" is really a ferocious Black Bear? — ??Ice Cold?? Knick the Royal-Tiger-Chief (@Kanzacyti) May 15, 2018

Is it just me or are there pretty striking differences between a bear and a dog, even in their cub and puppy stages of life? I don't get it... haha. ????



Pet dog raised by family for two years turns out to be a black bear: https://t.co/A4IhtBfEg7 — Kelsey ????? (@kelseyhardin_) May 16, 2018

Yeah, but a Tibetan Mastiff pup looks like a different type of weird dog. pic.twitter.com/zaL5BJPuoH — Eric.Taylor (@Eric_Taylor97) May 14, 2018

